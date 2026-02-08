AGING with STRENGTH®

TomD
11h

Although I lived about half my life in southern California mostly in Redondo and Manhattan Beach I never got into surfing. Lots of bogey boarding around the MB pier! That ended about 17 years ago. Last year I tried again. This time in Florida. Got thrown around by the waves and quite frankly was scared to keep at it. Anyway, you've inspired me to try again here in my 80th year.

Peter Elliman
12h

Yesterday I was halfway through a weight set and had valid reasons to stop stacked in my head (including undiagnosed pain in my right side). But somehow I stopped the conversation in my head, did one more set and just kept going. Small wins. The best take away for me was celebrating your creaky moment! I am reminded to do that more and be less harsh on myself.

