AGING with STRENGTH™

AGING with STRENGTH™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather's avatar
Heather
11h

I appreciate this straightforward/no-bs list.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Lauren Petkin's avatar
Lauren Petkin
11h

This post is a keeper! Thanks Paul🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture