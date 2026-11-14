AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®
Dispatches
Why I started lifting weights when I was 12 (Dispatches #4)
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Why I started lifting weights when I was 12 (Dispatches #4)

Fear & loathing in 7th grade.
Paul von Zielbauer's avatar
Paul von Zielbauer
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Dispatches are true short stories told in my own voice.

Transcript

Here’s the story of how and why I started strength training when I was 12. Well, we called it lifting weights back then. Back in Aurora, Illinois, in the 1970s, nobody was strength training. You were just going down to the Y and lifting weights. But I wasn’t even doing that then.

I was a so…

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