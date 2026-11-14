Why I started lifting weights when I was 12 (Dispatches #4)

Dispatches are true short stories told in my own voice.
Transcript
Here’s the story of how and why I started strength training when I was 12. Well, we called it lifting weights back then. Back in Aurora, Illinois, in the 1970s, nobody was strength training. You were just going down to the Y and lifting weights. But I wasn’t even doing that then.
I was a so…
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