AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy King's avatar
Nancy King
20h

I'm a 90 year old woman who does modified weight lifting, hikes up steep trails, and does Pilates once a week and works with a trainer once a week. I think your article is fair and important. From my experience, a balanced regimen works best but what I do does not come from doctors--no matter how experienced--it comes from me knowing my body and my luck in finding great people with whom to work.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
James H. Stein, MD's avatar
James H. Stein, MD
11h

Another really excellent piece, Paul. Very well written. Thanks!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul von Zielbauer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture