AGING with STRENGTH®

Menopause for men with Dr. Annie Fenn

A primer for guys on sex & intimacy; alcohol & food; hormone therapies; and being a good partner to women in menopause & perimenopause.
Paul von Zielbauer's avatar
Annie Fenn, MD's avatar
Paul von Zielbauer and Annie Fenn, MD
Jan 24, 2026

For men interested in learning more about menopause and perimenopause, or who just want to become better partners to women experiencing either, my candid and wide-ranging, no-b.s. conversation with Annie Fenn, MD is for you. The easy-to-skim video includes subject headings(alsosee the timestamps below) and is really for anyone seeking clear, trustworthy information about sex, alcohol, nutrition, hormone treatments, fitness, sleep and other menopause-related topics that are so often marbled with misinformation.

Author’s request: If you like this podcast, please “like” this podcast! It really helps.

Even knowledgeable listeners will learn something new here, because Annie is one of the best communicators of clinical women’s- and brain-health information there is.

As Dr. Fenn says near the beginning, “There are no stupid questions about menopause.” My response: “Just wait, Annie.” (See her verdict is at the end).

“Menopause for men” podcast timestamps

01:27Defining menopause and perimenopause in clinical terms. “It is a retrospective diagnosis,” Dr. Fenn says. “There’s also a lot of misunderstanding in the medical community.”

04:15Typical age ranges for perimenopause and the clues that it’s arriving.

05:24Estrogen, progesterone & the hypothalamus. “They rise and then they fall, and then they rise and then they fall….“

07:00The rise of the menopause/perimenopause conversation (and the subsequent industry) during the past few years. “On social media, there are many ‘menopause experts’ talking about it.” Baby Boomers started it; Millennials wanted to talk more about it; celebrities took it to the next level.

08:25—The biggest male misconceptions about menopause. “You can’t just say, ‘Go to the doctor, get on hormones’ and you’ll be fine.”

08:58—How the Women’s Health Initiative study of 2003 “scared off a generation of doctors.”

10:05—The dearth of experienced menopause doctors. “There is a huge gap.” The “counterintuitive” choice for women.

11:20Male misconception #2 about menopause/perimenopause. “There’s a lot more things going on than what’s happening to a woman’s emotions.” The problem of poor sleep quality.

12:30“Zoom out a little bit” to understand a woman’s menopause experience: She’s taking care of work, kids, home, husband, etc., and then….”the bio-energetic crisis” hits.

13:38—The “injured athlete” corollary to menopause: how a guy might, might be able to relate to the changes and challenges menopause may bring.

14:41—The specific hormonal changes that occur during menopause. Estrogen, the master regulator, has receptors throughout a woman’s body—including hundreds in the brain. “Whatchamacallit Syndrome.” Brain fog, fatigue: “This can be very distressing.” Exercise becomes more difficult, through lack of sleep & food choices.

17:10Making the right food choices in menopause & perimenopause. “Women are constantly pushing against this pre-diabetic state.” Eating for stable blood sugar. The great harm of UPFs. “Muscle is mandatory” — and its “a glucose sink.”

19:07Being a good partner to women in menopause. “The last thing in the world a menopausal woman wants to hear is, ‘Oh, is it your hormones again?’” Being proactive and enabling (with some specific examples). Volunteering to take the kids out for a few hours or taking care of the damn groceries (or both).

21:34Foods to avoid during menopause.

23:19Alcohol’s role and caveats during menopause and perimenopause.

24:55Two books for men (or anyone) interested in learning more about menopause and perimenopause. The amygdala & The I Do Not Care Club. “Women don’t care about stuff that they used to.”

(Also: check out Annie’s Brain Health Kitchen articles about menopause and perimenopause.)

27:16Sex and intimacy during menopause and perimenopause. “Most of the time, it’s not about she’s mad at you (although she might be).” Lack of estrogen in vaginal tissues = “an easy fix.” Work on sex communication beforehand, if possible.

29:20Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). Estrogen & progesterone; “testosterone could be included in the mix.” The new way to refer to this therapy: MHT. Tablets, creams, etc. Reducing colon-cancer risk and maybe risk of dementia. “Not every woman wants to be medicalized. But every woman deserves a discussion about the pros and cons.”

34:42—Resources for further reading. ”Your questions were not stupid at all!”

