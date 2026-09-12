Eat Like It's 1899: 40 grams of protein, no meat, 25 minutes

Eat Like It’s 1899 means creating healthy, nutritious meals for the second half of life in under 25 minutes, using whole foods and avoiding ultra-processed deathfood.

For a more in-depth explanation, watch this introduction.

Each video in this series offers nutritious, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition goals. Every meal comes with a protein/nutrient profile and recipe card that paying subscribers can download & print. See below.

In this third episode, I bring you a colorful, fiber-rich and nutrient-dense vegetarian power bowl that a year ago I would have never even thought to make. Maybe because, like a lot of Gen Xers, I grew up thinking “vegetarian food” is boring, bland and not for athletes. Times have changed since 1985.

This bowl is so simple to make, so delicious to eat, so healthy for your body and brain and has so much potential for variations that it’s become one of my favorite meals, full stop. It’s packed with flavors, textures, nutrients and healthy fats. And you can’t beat the 30g to 40g of protein per bowl.

Let me know what you think.

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Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile