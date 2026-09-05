Eat like it's 1899: the salmon dish that turned me into a salmon guy

Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy, tasty, nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in under 20 minutes. The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.

For a deeper explanation of where I came up with this phrase, watch this introduction.

You get affordable, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition and fitness goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.

Watch other Eat Like It’s 1899 episodes:

In this episode, I bring you a dish that, a few years ago, I honestly would not have thought I liked to eat, much less enjoyed making for me and my daughter. I didn’t know I was a salmon guy. Turns out, cooking it the way that you like to eat it makes a difference. And the sautéed spinach in a shallot-garlic lemon juice-and-white-wine reduction is a tasty and nutrient-dense flavor complement to the fillet, which I made with a slightly crunchy crust and a flaky, melty interior. It’s not hard!

This video is 9.5 mins—still a little long but without any flab. Expect future episodes to be 7-9 minutes.

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Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile

Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving: