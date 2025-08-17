AGING with STRENGTH product reviews

Below are products that AGING with STRENGTH recommends with no reciprocal compensation or benefit. We favor these specific products from these brands because we find they work well, they’re quality-made and/or build to last, and in a world in which you generally get what you pay for, they’re worth the price.

Here are products and services that we recommend:

In 2016, scientists Carolina Reis Olivera, Alessandra Zonari, Mariana Boroni and Juliana Carvalho created OneSkin to enhance how skin functions, so it stays healthier and more resilient over time.

The product's key ingredient, the OS-01 peptide, has shown promise in clinical trials for improving skin barrier function, elasticity, and overall appearance. While individual results vary, many users report positive changes like softer, smoother, and more radiant skin, with some even experiencing a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.OneSkin. eye, face and skin cream products.

Kühl makes clothing for athletic bodies. Its products are known for being high-quality, durable, and stylish, making it a popular choice for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking versatile apparel. They are particularly favored for their innovative features, comfortable fit and ability to transition from trail to town.

Kühl pants are tailored for muscular thighs and butts. That along makes them different. But the knees of their jeans are also articulated, so if you wanted to do squats, for instance, in your jeans, you could without feeling like you were bound in duct tape. Their tops are similarly built, for people who have some muscular definition and are hard on their clothing.

Patagonia makes high-quality, durable, and functional outdoor apparel and equipment, and is known for its strong commitment to environmental sustainability and ethical business practices. The brand's reputation is built on these core values, making it a popular choice for both outdoor enthusiasts and those who appreciate socially responsible companies.

Patagonia board shorts and wetsuits are my preferred surf apparel because they’re well made and ecologically Earth-conscious. Duffel bags and backpacks last forever. Their quilted light puffys are warm and do not fray or tear. And you can get any Patagonia product repaired, forever, for free — like my ski pants from 2010.

Torque Fitness makes weighted sleds of high quality that allow you to work every muscle in your body in a few minutes, with quality reps. They’re not cheap, in quality or in price, but if you believe in the “buy once, cry once” theory of consumer product quality, I recommend the Tank series of weighted sleds, which are wheeled and can be used on hard surfaces for a terrific full-body workout.