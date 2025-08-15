Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
#WorkoutWednesday videos
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Is drinking the new smoking? Yes, but....
The new Gallup poll is big news, but NPR and PBS didn't report all of it. 🤔
Aug 15
•
Paul von Zielbauer
29
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
Is drinking the new smoking? Yes, but....
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
Air pollution→dementia: Friday thoughts
Plus: Brook Shields on "tending" | chronic diseases vs. chronic conditions | No wonder our childhoods felt so different and less crowded
Aug 9
•
Paul von Zielbauer
17
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
Air pollution→dementia: Friday thoughts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
The leading causes of death by age group on four continents: 4 charts
The U.S., Australia, Europe and South America have different mortality stories. Learning about them may help you change yours.
Aug 6
•
Paul von Zielbauer
59
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
The leading causes of death by age group on four continents: 4 charts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
July 2025
A naturopathic doctor's longevity advice
The NutrEval comprehensive assessment | Navigating the Big Three aging processes | Creating a personalized annual healthcare budget | The five pillars…
Jul 30
•
Paul von Zielbauer
33
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
A naturopathic doctor's longevity advice
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
35:24
Creatine and heritability: Friday thoughts
Also: "The Week In Disinformaging," a new recurring highlight of longevity-related b.s.
Jul 26
•
Paul von Zielbauer
22
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
Creatine and heritability: Friday thoughts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Failing hugely, live on TV: Friday thoughts
Plus: polygenic risk, DEXA and DNA tests; creating an "aging vision"; 9 winning habits for anyone over 40.
Jul 18
•
Paul von Zielbauer
24
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
Failing hugely, live on TV: Friday thoughts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Aging with resilience in an unstable era
With the U.S. feeling like a pinball machine flashing TILT and the white-collar job market informally closed to anyone older than 55, it's time to build…
Jul 16
•
Paul von Zielbauer
65
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
Aging with resilience in an unstable era
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
No to "aging gracefully": 4 Friday thoughts
Plus: travel lessons with an elderly parent; why "mattering" matters; being a patriot in today's USA
Jul 4
•
Paul von Zielbauer
38
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
No to "aging gracefully": 4 Friday thoughts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29
Q&A: Dr. Eric Topol on "super aging" (Pt 2)
Part 2: "The way to a person's brain and to healthy aging will be through their gut."
Jul 3
•
Paul von Zielbauer
27
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
Q&A: Dr. Eric Topol on "super aging" (Pt 2)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
June 2025
Q&A: Dr. Eric Topol on "super aging" (Pt. 1)
Part 1: "the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen in medical intervention"
Jun 28
•
Paul von Zielbauer
41
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
Q&A: Dr. Eric Topol on "super aging" (Pt. 1)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Anne Marie Chaker: 50-yr-old bodybuilder
How a hockey mom who craved that next drink became a professional musclewoman.
Jun 22
•
Paul von Zielbauer
and
Anne Marie Chaker
26
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
Anne Marie Chaker: 50-yr-old bodybuilder
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
17:52
Why women don't flex: 4 Friday thoughts
Plus: walking faster slows aging? | NYT's "creativity challenge" | CBD gummies in Vienna
Jun 20
•
Paul von Zielbauer
15
Share this post
AGING with STRENGTH
Why women don't flex: 4 Friday thoughts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts