Is drinking the new smoking? Yes, but....
The new Gallup poll is big news, but NPR and PBS didn't report all of it. 🤔
  
Paul von Zielbauer
31
Air pollution→dementia: Friday thoughts
Plus: Brook Shields on "tending" | chronic diseases vs. chronic conditions | No wonder our childhoods felt so different and less crowded
  
Paul von Zielbauer
5
The leading causes of death by age group on four continents: 4 charts
The U.S., Australia, Europe and South America have different mortality stories. Learning about them may help you change yours.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
18

July 2025

A naturopathic doctor's longevity advice
The NutrEval comprehensive assessment | Navigating the Big Three aging processes | Creating a personalized annual healthcare budget | The five pillars…
  
Paul von Zielbauer
18
35:24
Creatine and heritability: Friday thoughts
Also: "The Week In Disinformaging," a new recurring highlight of longevity-related b.s.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
3
Failing hugely, live on TV: Friday thoughts
Plus: polygenic risk, DEXA and DNA tests; creating an "aging vision"; 9 winning habits for anyone over 40.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
12
Aging with resilience in an unstable era
With the U.S. feeling like a pinball machine flashing TILT and the white-collar job market informally closed to anyone older than 55, it's time to build…
  
Paul von Zielbauer
25
No to "aging gracefully": 4 Friday thoughts
Plus: travel lessons with an elderly parent; why "mattering" matters; being a patriot in today's USA
  
Paul von Zielbauer
29
Q&A: Dr. Eric Topol on "super aging" (Pt 2)
Part 2: "The way to a person's brain and to healthy aging will be through their gut."
  
Paul von Zielbauer
1

June 2025

Q&A: Dr. Eric Topol on "super aging" (Pt. 1)
Part 1: "the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen in medical intervention"
  
Paul von Zielbauer
3
Anne Marie Chaker: 50-yr-old bodybuilder
How a hockey mom who craved that next drink became a professional musclewoman.
  
Paul von Zielbauer
 and 
Anne Marie Chaker
3
17:52
Why women don't flex: 4 Friday thoughts
Plus: walking faster slows aging? | NYT's "creativity challenge" | CBD gummies in Vienna
  
Paul von Zielbauer
6
