AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
33m

I wonder what their parents think of the contents of their article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Geetika's avatar
Geetika
1h

Bad press is still press. You gave this dude too much airtime.

Thanks for your well written and researched writing 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture