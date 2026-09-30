AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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The Iron Dad Chronicles's avatar
The Iron Dad Chronicles
7h

This is something I’ve thought about more as I’ve gotten older. It’s easy to keep training the things you enjoy and are already good at.

The stuff you avoid is probably where you need the most work. Doesn’t have to be complicated either. Just start giving those weak areas a little attention instead of ignoring them.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
TomD's avatar
TomD
1d

While I pretty much agree on most of what you say about wearables, I'll continue to wear mine. Had my first AFib event about 8 years ago. Had an ablation about a year ago and no events since but still find it important to know how hard I'm pushing myself.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
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