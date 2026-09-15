Reckonings is where I level with you each week—usually about the longevity industry, new aging research or the cost/benefit of a given exercise routine. Today’s reckoning is about AGING with STRENGTH’s subscription price:

On October 14, an annual paid subscription will move to $79/year or $9/month for new subscribers only. Current paying subscribers will continue at their original rate—which will never change. New subscribers who join before October 14 lock in the current subscription price: $64/year or $8/month—forever. Only subscribers who join on/after October 14 will see the new rate.

Why the increase? There are three big reasons and several others (see links below).

Reckonings | Move Like It’s 1899 | Eat Like It’s 1899

Five weeks ago I started publishing three weekly franchises that give paid subscribers weekly insights, guidance, analyses and video evidence for aging with strength:

Reckonings, on Tuesdays : a mix of critical reviews of research and Longevity Industrial Complex lies, and also my personal experiments, essays and lessons learned on aging with strength, in all its forms, after 48 years of strength training, athletic performance and 7 orthopedic surgeries. Most of these posts include a paywall, below which specific training routines and my personal insights reside.

Move Like It’s 1899, on Thursdays : weighted strength- and power-training workout videos for building lean, durable muscle in life’s latter half (or third), with detailed progressions and regressions and physiological summaries of how the training impacts the older-adult body. All for paying subscribers only.

Eat Like It’s 1899, on Saturdays: the video series that shows how to make healthy, affordable, protein- & nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in a regular kitchen in under 20 minutes. (The videos are free; the recipe and nutrition cards for each meal are for paying subscribers).

That’s 12 substantive, deeply researched and often personal installments every month, compared to the typical previous cadence of 4 to 8 monthly posts, most of which were free and not organized into categories. That evolution is my response to what AGING with STRENGTH subscribers have said they want more of.

For a longer list of examples of what you get as an AGING with STRENGTH subscriber, check out all the links on the About page.

In addition, paying subscribers also get access to the special reports, Q&As and AMAs, downloadable guides and programs that I generate on the basis of my personal strength-training, personal experimentation and investigative journalism background. That cadence has already started but will develop into a steadier stream in Q4 2026 and continue into 2027.

Paying subscribers also receive lower rates on my 1-on-1 Mayo Clinic-trained health & wellness coaching as well as the AGING with STRENGTH oceanside retreat in Santa Monica, Calif., in April 2027.

$1.23 per week for AGING with STRENGTH—before Oct. 14

All told, that's more than 130 instructional, insightful, investigative, analytical and highly relevant articles, videos and audionotes a year—or $1.23 a week, at the $64/year rate available to you before October 14.

Free subscribers will get access to the most recent #WorkoutWednesday videos; the free portion of paid Reckonings posts; all the Eat Like It’s 1899 healthy-meal videos; and the occasional free Friday Thoughts.

(Paying subscribers get access to all 40+ #WorkoutWednesday videos in one place.)

A friendly shout-out to monthly subscribers…

Which brings me to the monthly subscribers. I’m very glad to have you, and your rate is locked, too. But let’s run the math: the current rate of $8 a month is $96 a year—or $1.84 per week. Still a pretty decent return for what you’re now getting every week. But that’s 50% more expensive than the current annual plan.

If you switch to annual before October 14, you lock in $64—and save $32 a year over the current monthly rate. After the 14th, switching plans means switching at the new rate of $9/month, 37% more expensive than the new annual rate and 69% more expensive than the current annual subscription plan.

Free and monthly subscribers, now is the time to lock in your $64 subscription and all that AGING with STRENGTH now offers you, before October 14.

become a paying subscriber