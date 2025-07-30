A naturopathic doctor's longevity advice

Dr. Renee Young, a Yale-trained naturopath is a medical-investigative force of nature who, at 50, is now fully practicing the detailed and complex longevity gospel she preaches.

In this podcast Dr. Young offers a portrait of what your life would be like if she had a say in helping you age with strength for as many years as possible. She’d also probably catch a worrisome biomarker or two on that esoteric metabolic panel you didn’t know about.

There’s no paywall on this post. But producing, editing and packaging it required many hours. If my work is helpful to you, please support it.

become an AGING with STRENGTH supporter

Or you can make a one-time contribution to AGING with STRENGTH here.

Dr. Renee Young, a Yale-trained naturopath is a medical-investigative force of nature who, at 50, is now fully practicing the detailed and complex longevity gospel she preaches.

Here, Dr. Young offers a portrait of what your life would be like if she had a say in helping you age with strength for as many years as possible. She’d also probably catch a worrisome biomarker or two on that esoteric metabolic panel you didn’t know about.

Some takeaways from Dr. Renee Young, longevity-focused naturopath

Understand the three pillars of aging: hormonal integrity; glycemic control; tissue oxygenation

Consider certain health tests and screening tools based on family history: comprehensive sex hormone panel calcium score, for heart/valve health cancer screenings appropriate to your risk factors NutrEval test ($179-$450) to assess cellular health, nutrient deficiencies, environmental toxins (Paul’s suprising results are discussed in detail)

Financially plan to buy the amount of healthcare you want to consume. budget annually for preventive care, depending on your risk factors and desired level of screening prioritize spending based on your specific or likely risks and family history

Create your personal weekly, monthly and yearly “care structure” (Dr. Young includes several specific examples of how she does this for herself.)

Important longevity-related mindsets: think preventively: ask "what will likely cause my demise" & plan accordingly be individualized: tailor extreme measures (like 72-hour fasts) based on your biological age and health status focus on root causes: address why problems occur, not just treat symptoms embrace some discomfort: humans are meant to be slightly uncomfortable; vary your routine and challenge your body appropriately



Time-coded highlights — Dr. Renee Young, naturopathic force of nature

01:25 — What’s a naturopath? How is naturopathy different than what your PCP does?

03:10 — What a naturopath offers that your insurance-provided doctor can’t.

04:30 — “One of the questions always in my mind is, ‘What will this person meet their demise from?’”

05:24 — Component’s of Dr. Young’s “executive wellness” check.

06:10 — The NutrEval comprehensive metabolic/nutritional test, and why Dr. Young recommends it.

06:56 — Polygenic risk scores and genetic testing.

07:55 — Paul’s surprising NutrEval results and what they reveal about how much your annual insurance-provided physical doesn’t uncover about the state of your health.

11:10 — Medicine’s marketing problem.

12:26 — “How much healthcare do you want to consume?”

18:00 — The curious doctor.

Leave a comment

19:05 — How to keep up with the explosion of longevity information and misinformation.

20:10 — “Ask yourself hard questions.”

21:25 — The Big Three aging processes to know and understand.

23:32 — Investigating your own healthcare.

25:55 — Next-level diagnostic tests.

27:00 — The five pillars of aging.

28:07 — Wellness as a series of rituals: yearly, monthly, weekly and daily.

30:38 — Intermittent fasting! (One of Dr. Young’s favorite topics.)

33:42 — The major benefits of assessing and knowing your biological age.

Get something worthwhile out of this podcast conversation?

become a paying subscriber

Or make a one-time contribution to AGING with STRENGTH. Your support is not only appreciated but also inspiring. Every lil’ bit helps!

Got an idea for a future AGING with STRENGTH podcast?

Leave a comment