AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sacky boi's avatar
sacky boi
1d

Haha, the last time I ate magic 'shrooms (1986) ( my Grateful Dead period), I decided I just wasn't cut out for that type of experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture