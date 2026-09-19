Eat Like It’s 1899: Cream of broccoli soup with a crunch

Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy, tasty, nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in under 25 minutes. The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.
For a deeper explanation of where I came up with this phrase, watch this introduction.
You get affordable, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition and fitness goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.
In this episode, I bring you a bright green broccoli and pea soup, topped with tofu cubes crisped in a dry pan, that takes one pot and about 20 minutes. If “broccoli soup” conjures the beige, cheese-flavored ultra-processed slop served in a TGI Fridays bread bowl—stop it! The soup in this video gets its body from a pound of blended broccoli and ¾ pound of peas…and a little bit of heavy cream.
It’s easy to make, hard to screw up and open to substitutions: any broth, any tofu; soy cream instead of dairy. The variations are endless. Each bowl has about 335 calories, 18g of protein, 10g of fiber and nearly twice the vitamin K you need in a day. See nutrient card below for the full nutrition profile. Watch the sodium, though. Between the boxed broth, the baked tofu and the frozen peas, a bowl has about 770mg before you add any salt.
Excuse this one small bit of housekeeping…
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Watch other Eat Like It’s 1899 episodes:
Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile
Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving:
(I know the pink banner below says “listen to the episode” but the video above is entirely free. Paying subscribers get the recipe and detailed nutrition cards below.)
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