Eat Like It’s 1899: A high-protein, high-fiber breakfast that keeps you full all morning

Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy, tasty, nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in under 20 minutes (today’s recipe takes a bit longer—thanks, chia seeds!). The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that makes big corporations rich and diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.

For a deeper explanation of where I came up with this phrase, watch this introduction.

You get affordable, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition and fitness goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.

In this episode, I bring you a layered high-protein, high-fiber breakfast that you can carry to work, school or the gym and that powers you through your morning (or probably longer, given how much nutrition is packed into this meal). The figs and banana provide natural sweetness, which I’ve aided ever so slightly in this recipe with one teaspoon of maple syrup per jar.

Not sure chia seeds are your thing? I was the same way … until I started soaking them in water and putting them on my yogurt. Chia (and figs) are nutrient-dense and fiber rich. See the nutrient card below for the full nutrition profile of the entire breakfast.

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Excuse this one small bit of housekeeping…

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Here’s more detail about the rate change and the new content channels that I recently launched. Become a paying subscriber now, for what averages out to be $1.23 per week, and get the strength, nutrition and deep-reporting benefits that keep you informed and powerful—physically and otherwise—in life’s second half.

Watch other Eat Like It’s 1899 episodes:

Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile

Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving:

(Free subscribers can watch the entire video above. Paying subscribers get the recipe and detailed nutrition cards below.)