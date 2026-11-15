Eat Like It’s 1899: baked red potatoes = healthy!

Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy, tasty, nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in under 20 minutes. The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.

For a deeper explanation of where this phrase comes from, watch this introduction.

In each video, you get affordable, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition and health goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.

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In this ELI 1899 episode, I bring you a simple argument: red potatoes baked with only olive oil and salt are good and good for you. They’re also one of the easiest nutrient-rich meals you can make, with only 5-8 minutes of actual time spent in the kitchen. (The total cook time is about 35 minutes, but you don’t need to be around for 30 of them.)

I love adding a tablespoon of cold low-fat sour cream, a dash of paprika and a few sprigs of dill to piping hot, fluffy baked (air-fried) red potatos—a terrific, not-too-salty winter comfort food. It adds some calories and sat fat, but not enough to trouble anyone in good health. The smoked salmon provides lean, nutrient-dense protein and, along with the greens, slows digestion and blood sugar spikes.

Are red potatoes really that healthy?

A red potato is healthier than russet or yellow potatoes, and does more for your health than you may think. One medium red potato, baked with the skin on, gives you about a quarter of your daily vitamin C, which your body uses to build and repair skin, muscle and other tissue, and keep your immune system working.

Potatoes also contain phenolics, plant compounds that calm inflammation and protect cells from damage. They have a little vitamin B6, which your heart, immune system and brain need. And they have more potassium than a banana, which helps your nerves and muscles work and keeps blood pressure down.

Most of the fiber and phenolics are in the skin, so leave it on. Phenolics help calm inflammation and protect your cells from damage. (The main one in potatoes, chlorogenic acid, is also the main one in coffee.) Red potatoes have about 50% more vitamin C than russets and tend to raise blood sugar more slowly.

Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile

Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving: