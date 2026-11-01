Eat Like It’s 1899: The steakhouse dinner you can make at home

Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy, tasty, nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in under 20 minutes. The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.

For a deeper explanation of where this phrase comes from, watch this introduction.

In each video, you get affordable, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition and health goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.

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In this ELI 1899 episode, I bring you a juicy & delicious filet mignon, seared in a cast-iron skillet, finished in the oven and topped with melted butter—along with lightly seasoned pan-seared carrots. I don’t eat a lot of red meat, although I do like tenderloin cuts of axis deer from Maui..and an occasional organic beef filet. I migrated from enjoying filets with sauces to using only bit of melted butter. It’s that good.

This meal is packed with protein, iron, selenium, vitamin A & B12 and other nutrients, and with a salad, it’s a nutritious, completely unprocessed dinner that hits so many right notes.

And yes, I think it counts as Halloween cuisine.

Watch other Eat Like It’s 1899 episodes:

Find all the other ELI 1899 videos here.

Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile

Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving: