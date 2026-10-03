Eat Like It’s 1899: Cucumber avocado salad in 12 minutes with lots of fiber, vitamins and iron

Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy, tasty, nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in under 20 minutes (today’s recipe takes only about 12 minutes…and no stove cooking!). The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.

For a deeper explanation of where this phrase comes from, watch this introduction.

In each video, you get affordable, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition, longevity and health goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.

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In this ELI 1899 episode, I bring you a nutrient-dense cucumber avocado salad that takes only 10-15 minutes to make and that provides a flavor-packed alternative to a regular salad-from-a-bag (or box) that may be a staple of your weekly meal plan. (Bag/box salads are a near-daily feature of dinners I make for me and my daughter….but they can get a little boring.) This salad is a nice antidote to leafy-green salad fatigue, and it’s loaded with fiber, potassium, vitamins and other important nutrients, including iron and folate. Check out the recipe and nutrient cards below for a full rundown per serving.

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Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile

Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving:

(Yes! Free subscribers can watch the entire video above, regardless of what the pink paywall message says. Paying subscribers get the recipe and nutrition cards below.)