Eat Like It’s 1899: a lentil & cabbage curry with 26 grams of protein

Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy, tasty, nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in under 20 minutes. The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.

For a deeper explanation of where this phrase comes from, watch this introduction.

In each video, you get affordable, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition and health goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.

In this ELI 1899 episode, I bring you a creamy, mildly spicy lentil, tofu and cabbage curry that is simple, filling and entirely plant-based. Each bowl has about 26 grams of protein, which is more than most people might expect from a vegan dish.

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The lentils and super-firm tofu supply the protein. The cabbage, carrots, ginger and spices supply most of everything else, including more than a day’s vitamin K, most of your daily iron requirement and more than half your daily vitamin C. Use green or red cabbage—or both. If you’d rather skip the cabbage, cubed potatoes work too; the recipe card below shows you how.

Reduced-fat coconut milk keeps the sauce creamy with about half the saturated fat of the full-fat kind. This dish takes less than 20 minutes and feeds four, maybe more.

Check out the recipe and nutrient cards below for a full rundown per serving.

Watch other Eat Like It’s 1899 episodes :

Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile

Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving:

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(Yes! Free subscribers can watch the entire video above, regardless of what the pink paywall message says. Paying subscribers get the recipe and nutrition cards below.

(If your email app truncates this post, click on the headline to access the full post on the web. Sorry for the hassle.)