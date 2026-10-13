Eat Like It’s 1899: crispy chickpea burgers with herb yogurt, in 20 minutes

Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy, tasty, nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in under 20 minutes. The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.

For a deeper explanation of where this phrase comes from, watch this introduction.

In each video, you get affordable, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition and health goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.

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In this ELI 1899 episode, I bring you crunchy and satisfying chickpea burgers: eight small patties from one can of chickpeas, a grated carrot and an onion, pan-fried until golden and topped with a cool herb-yogurt dip. They take about 20 minutes to make, and they’re a filling, meatless alternative to the (way more expensive) burger you’d usually grill. Full disclosure: my first batch fell apart in my hands. A couple tablespoons of flour fixed it, and the recipe card below shows you how.

These cheap, nutritious chickpea burgers are loaded with fiber, iron and folate, and the nonfat Greek yogurt adds a solid shot of protein. Check out the recipe and nutrient cards below for a full rundown per serving. Check out the recipe and nutrient cards below for a full rundown per serving.

Watch other Eat Like It’s 1899 episodes :

Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile

Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving:

(Yes! Free subscribers can watch the entire video above, regardless of what the pink paywall message says. Paying subscribers get the recipe and nutrition cards below.)