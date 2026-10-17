Eat Like It’s 1899: Turkey & leek pasta with butter-toasted breadcrumbs

Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy, tasty, nutrient-rich meals from whole foods in under 20 minutes. The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.

For a deeper explanation of where this phrase comes from, watch this introduction.

In each video, you get affordable, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition and health goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.

In this ELI 1899 episode, I bring you a slightly creamy, crunchy turkey & vegetable medley pasta that is simple, healthy, filling and so much fun to eat—especially as cooler autumn weather arrives. It’s an uncommon example of healthy comfort food.

I also bring you a small kitchen fire. Watch the video.

You can put as many or as few vegetables into the pasta as you like, so treat this recipe like a suggestion and make it your own. The more veggies, of course, the more nutrients you get in each serving, including vitamins C and K, potassium and iron. The breadcrumbs toasted in butter and olive oil—with fresh sage, if you please—make the pasta burst with crunch and some buttery flavor. This dish takes less than 20 minutes and feeds four.

Check out the recipe and nutrient cards below for a full rundown per serving. Check out the recipe and nutrient cards below for a full rundown per serving.

Watch other Eat Like It’s 1899 episodes :

Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile

Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving:

(Yes! Free subscribers can watch the entire video above, regardless of what the pink paywall message says. Paying subscribers get the recipe and nutrition cards below.

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