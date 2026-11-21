Eat Like It’s 1899 helps you make healthy meals from whole foods in under 20 minutes that are delicious and fun to eat. (If they’re not tasty, what’s the point?) The ELI 1899 mission is to reduce the ultra-processed, industrialized deathfood that diminishes your health, wellness and lifespan.

For a deeper explanation of where this phrase comes from, watch this introduction.

In each ELI 1899 post, you get affordable, repeatable meals that serve your nutrition and health goals. Every episode comes with a recipe card and a protein & nutrient profile that paying subscribers can download & print.

Share

In this episode I bring you one of the healthiest, quickest and easiest-to-cook protein-power dishes that is also really fun to eat. I say fun because it’s really light and tasty on the palate. If the heat is just high enough, the roughly crumbled ground turkey turns plump, almost like sausage chunks. Browned in olive oil with onion and garlic, then seasoned with oregano, smoked paprika, rosemary, caraway, garlic powder and curry powder, the turkey picks up crispy edges and a lot of flavor.

Brussels sprouts, artichoke hearts and sweet red and yellow peppers round it out, and their fiber slows digestion so you stay full longer.

It takes 15-20 minutes start to finish, and most of that is chopping. The spices come straight from the cupboard, so there’s no sauce to make.

Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile

Here’s an easy-to-follow recipe card and detailed nutrient breakdown of the protein, vitamins and minerals that this meal provides per serving: